New Berlin to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Community

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New Berlin will be hosting their next installment of their ‘First Saturdays on March 5th.

According to Mayor Peter Lennon, the event is intended to thank the supporters of the Summertime Farmers market, as well as bring together the community after being apart for COVID-19.

Organizer Andreia Keller says this month’s event has a St. Patrick’s Day theme as well as offer baked goods and other crafts relating to the holiday. There will also be performers from a local dance school.

Keller says the market will have around 10 local vendor on site. She says the event is about more than just the buying and selling of different goods.

“It’s the Goodwill of everyone and that is actually the main objective of this it’s the community, that we are all together we are a beautiful community and to exchange and then they come in and they purchase they have fun and the other part of community provides the product and that is the beauty of this”.

The Market opens at 10:00 AM and the dancers will perform at 10:30 AM at the Chobani Community Center in New Berlin.

