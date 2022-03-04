Advertisement

Port Crane leather engraver donates custom guitar strap to benefit children of Ukraine

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- For one Broome County artist, life is relatively simple: be a good person, and good things will happen to you.

Jeff Miller told 12 News Friday he adopted this mantra after several life-changing events, including major surgery and the tragic loss of his girlfriend Kelly.

Those events, as well as his life-long love of art, helped inspire Miller to seek creative ways to help others.

Previously, the artist and leather engraver donated a homemade guitar strap to be sold along with a guitar signed by several music artists, with the proceeds benefiting flood victims in Canada.

This time around, he created another strap to go along with a signed guitar, with the money going toward children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“Be a believer in good. Basically, it goes back to karma: if you’re nice to people, if you treat people well, good things happen to you,” Miller told 12 News. “That is basically the whole outlook I have on life.”

The strap features engraved feathers as well as several stones inlaid into the piece.

The auction is live through March 25; if you would like to bid on the guitar and strap, please click here.

