Postpartum depression and substance abuse are on the rise among mothers

Stigma and access are prevent mothers from seeking help
By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- According to the American Addiction Center, postpartum depression affects up to 15% of mothers.

The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the stress of a newborn, have left mothers with little time to check in on themselves.

Fairview Recovery Services Program Director Hazell McKenzie knows firsthand just how hard postpartum depression can be.

“Sometimes there were days where I would just go in the bathroom, open up the shower and just cry because I didn’t know what else to do,” said McKenzie.

As a social worker, McKenzie sees the struggles women face when substance abuse is added into the mix.

“Substance abuse in my culture is still looked down upon,” McKenzie told 12 New, “It’s taboo.”

“Some people are afraid to seek help only because they’re afraid of how the world is going to perceive them,” she said.

Director of Perinatal Programs at Mothers & Babies Christie Finch said, postpartum does not cause substance abuse, but a history of substance abuse makes new mothers more susceptible to falling back on old habits.

“It creates that perfect storm of having those coping mechanisms,” said Finch.

Social workers encourage struggling mothers to seek the help they need and reach out to facilities to find support.

“It’s not something to be embarrassed about,” said Finch. “There really is help and support there and there are other people there that will understand them.”

If you are seeking help, you can call Mother’s & Babies Perinatal Network at 1-800-231-0744 or Fairview Recovery Services at 607-722-8987.

