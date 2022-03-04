Southern Tier Cadet Squadron, Civil Air Patrol welcomes youth and adults to learn more about its programs

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron hosted an information night Thursday, Mar. 3 to recruit new cadets -- inviting youth ages 12 and up to learn about leadership, aerospace, physical fitness and character development.

Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Birt said the program is based on Air Force leadership style.

“The cadets wear an Air Force style uniform and we have Air Force rank structure,” said Birt. “There’s moral character, physical fitness, and aerospace education -- one of the highlights of our program.”

The organization’s aerospace program not only teaches members the basics and the mechanics of the aircraft, it teaches cadets how to fly an aircraft as well.

Cadet Madison Carti said flying an airplane for the first time has been one of her favorite experiences in the program.

“We have a lot of really cool opportunities. We have drill and that can be difficult, but once you learn it and get it down it’s pretty easy,” Carti said. “We also have O-Flights and you can fly a plane, which is really cool. I have done one O-Flight so far and it was amazing.”

Senior Master Sergeant Amanda Martinez joined the squadron in 2018. She said she wouldn’t trade her experience as a cadet for the world.

“It’s definitely changed me for the better. You get a very fun and familiar experience, as well as getting a military environment,” Martinez said. It helps you become better as a person, while learning the customs and courtesies you have in your daily life.”

The Civil Air Patrol is also looking for adult volunteers who have backgrounds in military, leadership and aerospace to serve as mentors to the young cadets.

Adults and youth in the community who are interested in the program can find more information on the organization’s Facebook page.