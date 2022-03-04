Southern Tier sheriff reacts to mask mandate still be needed at state-regulated correctional facilities

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mask mandates were lifted for New York State schools yesterday, but other facilities are seeing a delay in similar action. Among those are state-regulated places, such as correctional facilities.

Sheriff David Harder, based in Broome County, feels like they are heading in the right direction.

At the Broom County site, masks are optional in the administrative parts of the operation. However, inside the correctional facility, masks remain a requirement.

Sheriff Harder said he understands the reasoning behind the stance, especially given the environment with inmate turnover, close quarters within cells, and fluctuation with Covid cases.

“Right now, we actually have zero, zero people with Covid. But that could change tomorrow, that could change the next day,” said Sheriff Harder. “It goes up and it comes down.”

The sheriff said masks can be off while they’re in a cell, but once they exit the cell, masks come back on.

During his chat with 12 News, he also weighed in on what he sees as a potential timeline for seeing change in these state-regulated settings.

“I think in the near future,” said Sheriff Harder. “All across the state, it’s been going down, down, down more. Not necessarily rapidly, but it’s going down. I think once it gets to a certain level and people feel more comfortable, I think you’ll see that. Just like your schools.”

The administration building doesn’t require masks because they are more spread out and have access to their individual areas during the work day.

The sheriff disclosed during Covid times so far, no one has had to go to the hospital from complications and no one has died from their Covid exposure.