US Gas Prices on the rise!

As many nations continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, the continued sanctions being put on Russia are causing gas prices in the US to sky rocket.

According to the US Energy Information Administration Russia is the world’s third Largest oil Producer.

Local Mark Anthony owner of Anthony’s Service Station tells 12 News there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the whole situation and it has him worried

“You know wheres the end of it going to be? .... nobody know(s) what they are going to have at the end of the week to pay for their food, their bills , their rent, their mortgage, your taxes or whatever you have to pay its just another thing that’s putting a cripple on people”

Anthony also adds that customers have voiced concerns about the rising gas prices, and how he believes it may have a negative impact on the economy.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.