After a May 2021 fire, two members of Endicott Fire Department get awarded for their efforts

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Firefighters do incredible, selfless things everyday for our community, and sometimes, that effort goes above and beyond the expectations. The Broome County Firefighter of the Year award exists to give firefighters recognition for those efforts.

On March 4 in Endicott, the 2021 recipients were given their awards. After being nominated my Chief Joseph Griswold, Firefighter Chris Sampson and Inspector Matthew Griswold were recognized by the Broome County Firefighters’ Association. Both are with Endicott Fire Department.

“It’s not something that’s given for just anything... It goes to a committee and the committee decides who gets it,” said Chief Griswold.

That day in May, the chief said they were dispatched for report of a house fire with possible entrapment.

“It was on of those where you pull up and people are jumping out the windows and there’s fire blowing out the windows and the doors, said Chief Griswold.

The chief shared with 12 News what actions led to the nominations.

“One of our men fell through the stairway up to about his armpits up to his chest. The firefighter that was with him was able to pull him back out of the hole,” said Chief Griswold when he mentioned one of the two nominations.

Then the chief discussed the second nomination. “We had a report of a victim still out of the building, which turned out to be true. That victim was located and brought out.”

An inspector with the Endicott Fire Department who was saved at the stairway that day had a moment of reflection.

“Firefighter Sampson immediately wrapped one arm around my neck and another one my strap and was able to pull me out of the hole and kept me from falling down to the cellar,” said Scott Goforth. “I’m really here today because of his actions.”

Prior to the March 4 recognition, the two men shared what the award means to them.

“Certainly never expecting any type of award, but it certainly means a lot to receive it,” said Matthew Griswold.

“The training just came into play. It was like muscle memory,” said Chris Sampson.