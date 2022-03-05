Tioga County ASAP partners with Truth Pharm for Black Balloon Day, raising awareness to deaths caused by overdose

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Advocacy, Support and Prevention Coalition is bringing awareness to deaths caused by drug overdoses and addiction -- participating in National Black Balloon Day.

The Tioga ASAP Coalition Coordinator, Ashli Mikeska, said this is the fifth year the coalition is participating. This year, Tioga ASAP provided the community with black balloons, window clings and yard signs to show support for anyone impacted by substance misuse.

“Drug overdose doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anybody,” said Mikeska. “We’re here to just bring support and awareness to those in the community, and make sure that people who might have lost a loved one feel that support and strength within the community.”

Mikeska said over 50 businesses in the area are participating in Black Balloon Day, and the coalition even ran out of window clings to hand out. She said Tioga ASAP chose to partner with Truth Pharm to offer Narcan training to anyone who stopped by.

Truth Pharm Project Coordinator Courtney Hayes said Narcan training is simple as any saline spray one might administer when they have a cold or sinus issues.

Hayes said Truth Pharm also teaches people signs of an opioid overdose, how to recognize them, and exactly how to respond.

“Most people are recognizing that there is a risk of overdose for people who are using any substances -- so people who are using cocaine or methamphetamine are also at risk of an opioid overdose,” said Hayes. “So, community members are recognizing that Narcan is really important.”