Akshar, Oberacker partner on bill to temporarily halt state gas tax amid surging fuel prices

(WBNG) -- How much are you paying at the pump?

Republican State Senators Fred Akshar and Peter Oberakcer announced Monday morning that they are partnering on a bill that would provide some relief to drivers.

The bill, S8483, or The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, would suspend the state gas tax until Sept. 1, 2022.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gas in the United States is $4.07 a gallon as of 11:30 a.m. March 7. On Feb. 6., the average price drivers were paying for gas was $3.45 a gallon.

In New York, the average price for gas is $4.26 a gallon as of March 7. That’s 19 cents more than the national average. The average price of gas in Broome County is $4.28 a gallon, according to American Automobile Association, or AAA.

You can see what the average price of gas is in your county by going to the AAA interactive map by going here.

Akshar and Oberacker said it was time to end the pain at the pump.

“Families and small businesses are struggling like never before with unprecedented cost increases in nearly every facet of their lives, especially at the gas pump,” said Senator Akshar said in a news release.

“Inflation is at a 40-year high and action is needed to help businesses and consumers alike as we work to recover from the COVID pandemic,” said Oberacker. “Suspending the gas tax is one tangible step that will benefit everyone across the state.”

The bill would also ensure gas tax collections are directed into the New York State Dedicated Highway & Bridge Trust Fund. Akshar and Oberacker noted that a report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli revealed 17 cents of each dollar in the State’s Dedicated Highway & Bridge Trust Fund went to capital projects.