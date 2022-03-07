Chemung County Sheriff investigating fire, stolen truck incident at fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred at the county fairgrounds in Horseheads, N.Y. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a horse stall at the fairgrounds that was forcibly entered. They said a red 2015 Chevy Silverado was taken from the location. It has a registration plate that reads 92054MM. The truck belonged to a tenant who ents the Fairground horse stalls, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities noted that the truck was seen Sunday evening and it was being driven by a white male.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Specific information about the fire itself was not released.