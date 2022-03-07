Advertisement

Chemung County Sheriff investigating fire, stolen truck incident at fairgrounds

(WRDW)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred at the county fairgrounds in Horseheads, N.Y. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a horse stall at the fairgrounds that was forcibly entered. They said a red 2015 Chevy Silverado was taken from the location. It has a registration plate that reads 92054MM. The truck belonged to a tenant who ents the Fairground horse stalls, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities noted that the truck was seen Sunday evening and it was being driven by a white male.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Specific information about the fire itself was not released.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Matthew Griswold and Chris Sampson, both of Endicott Fire Department, get recognition after a...
After a May 2021 fire, two members of Endicott Fire Department get awarded for their efforts
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
House Speaker Pelosi says the White House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from global economy
House fire in Town of Dickinson kills dog
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

Latest News

Ukraine
‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally held in downtown Binghamton
Akshar, Oberacker partner on bill to temporarily halt state gas tax amid surging fuel prices
Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Norwich wins Section 4 Class B Title