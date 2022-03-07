Advertisement

Former school board member, teacher’s aide arrested for sending inappropriate images to minors

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a Tompkins County man for sending inappropriate pictures to minors.

State Police charged Austin J. Kuczek, 24, of Newfield, N.Y. for two counts of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a class E felony.

Police noted that Kuczek sent the images to minors that were under the age of 17. They also noted that he was formerly a member of the Newfield Town School Board and a teacher’s aide in the Ithaca City Central School District.

Kuczek was released on appearance tickets.

