House Speaker Pelosi says the White House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from global economy

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WBNG) (AP) -- According to the Associated Press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the U.S.

Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S., the Biden administration has yet to call for an oil import ban on Russia.

In a letter to Democrats released Sunday night, March 6, Pelosi says the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.

Pelosi says the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.

Congress intends to approve the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine, Pelosi said, as part of omnibus government funding legislation this week.

