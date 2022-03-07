Lawyers on Call: Contingent fees

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss contingent fees.

“The contingent fee, which is how my law practice operates is bascially that my services are free if we don’t get an award or settlement for our client,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The contingent fee system has for many years enabled injured people to bring their legitimate claims, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

