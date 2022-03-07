Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Contingent fees

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss contingent fees.

“The contingent fee, which is how my law practice operates is bascially that my services are free if we don’t get an award or settlement for our client,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The contingent fee system has for many years enabled injured people to bring their legitimate claims, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Matthew Griswold and Chris Sampson, both of Endicott Fire Department, get recognition after a...
After a May 2021 fire, two members of Endicott Fire Department get awarded for their efforts
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
House Speaker Pelosi says the White House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from global economy
House fire in Town of Dickinson kills dog
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

Latest News

Associate Mark Smith, Coughlin & Gerhart
Lawyers on Call: Trusts for Minors and Pets
Lawyers on Call: The Good Samaritan Law
Lawyers on Call: Good Samaritan Law
Emily Lovelass
Lawyers on Call: Probate vs. non-probate assets
Tom Schimmerling
Lawyers on Call: Are personal injury settlements taxable