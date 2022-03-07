Advertisement

March Thunderstorms?

Mild today, but getting colder
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .5-1.00″ (1.50″) 90% High 58 (50-60) Wind SE becoming SW 10-20 G30 mph

A low will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers Monday night.

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, seasonably cold. As warmer weather trues to return, we’ll have a few snow showers Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday, but as another low approaches, we’ll have clouds and Showers Friday. We’ll keep clouds and showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Cold today, but get ready for some warmth