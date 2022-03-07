March Thunderstorms?

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .5-1.00″ (1.50″) 90% High 58 (50-60) Wind SE becoming SW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers Monday night.

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, seasonably cold. As warmer weather trues to return, we’ll have a few snow showers Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday, but as another low approaches, we’ll have clouds and Showers Friday. We’ll keep clouds and showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.