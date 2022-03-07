Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott

UPDATE:

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- According to the Endicott Fire Department, as of 7:15 a.m., the fire is out. The cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials say one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

-----

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- According to Endicott Fire Chief Joseph Griswold, people were sent to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Chief Griswold said crews were called to 208 N. Roosevelt Ave at 4:42 a.m. He said upon arrival, the apartment building was fully engulfed.

As of 6 a.m., the fire is still active. Chief Griswold said crews are having a hard time getting to the fire because the building is surrounded by other houses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

----

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Multiple crews are responding to a house fire on N. Roosevelt Ave in the Village of Endicott.

A 12 News crew says flames are visible and spoke to a neighbor who said the blaze started around 4:30 a.m. Our crew says the corner of N. Roosevelt Ave and Witherill St is blocked off. They also say flames are most visible from the backside of the roof.

Endicott, Endwell, West Corners, Union Center and Vestal fire departments are at the scene. New York State Police, NYSEG and Union Volunteer Emergency Ambulance also responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.