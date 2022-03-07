Advertisement

‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally held in downtown Binghamton

Ukraine
Ukraine(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(BINGHAMTON) -- At Binghamton City Hall Sunday, , the Together for Ukraine Foundation held a “Stand With Ukraine” rally for residents to come and share their support.

Many gathered downtown as they stood in solidarity and prayed for peace and safety for those in Ukraine.

Local Resident Edward Nizalowsky’s rallies like this are an important way to show the world the scope of what is going on overseas and show them how they can help those who are affected by this tragedy.

“It’s very gratifying, it’s great to see all these people out and all of the support that’s been shown in all the other countries in western Europe and the united states as well as the Russians who are risking arrest to show that they don’t think this war is a good idea either,” Edward Nizalowsky said.

The demonstration was filled with supporters wearing blue and yellow as they waved the Ukrainian National flag in the air.

Resident Zina Makosiy says she has received countless support from people in the community since day one.

“People have been messaging me, people who I haven’t even seen for years my children’s teachers, school staff is just praying and offering any support its been extremely uplifting and we shared it with our friends and they are so grateful to know they are being heard all the way across the world,” Zina Makosiy said.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Matthew Griswold and Chris Sampson, both of Endicott Fire Department, get recognition after a...
After a May 2021 fire, two members of Endicott Fire Department get awarded for their efforts
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
House Speaker Pelosi says the White House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from global economy
House fire in Town of Dickinson kills dog
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue

Latest News

Akshar, Oberacker partner on bill to temporarily halt state gas tax amid surging fuel prices
Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Norwich wins Section 4 Class B Title
Maine-Endwell girls basketball wins Section 4 Class A title