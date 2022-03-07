Advertisement

‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Helen Foley Theatre

The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts cast of The Wizard of Oz.
The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts cast of The Wizard of Oz.(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Follow the yellow brick road to the Rod Serling School of Fine Arts at Binghamton High School’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

“You can expect a really fun, family-friendly production of the classic musical,” Drama Director Ariana Koniuto said. “It follows the classical movie very closely and we have some amazing sets, projections, costumes and it’ll be really good family fun.”

Koniuto said she looks forward to the return of productions.

“We really wanted to choose something that would appeal to entire families, coming out of the pandemic and everything else we really wanted to have something where you could bring kids of all ages out and everybody would be able to have a good light-hearted time,” Koniuto said.

Koniuto said the cast consists of freshmen through senior High School students.

“We actually have three different casts going,” Koniuto said. “Each role is double cast so there’s Thursday, Saturday and Friday, Sunday and we also have an understudy cast and that cast does selected scenes for an extra performance.”

The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts at Binghamton High School presents The Wizard of Oz March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and March 13 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will take place at the Helen Foley Theatre.

General admission tickets are $8 and $6 for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets call the box office at (607)-762-8202.

