Broome County Public Library’s Board of Trustees announce plans for a $75,000 grant

New programs and initiatives to support the community
By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- President of the Broome County Public Library Board JoAnne Hanrahan told 12 News the $75,000 grant will be going towards a new library Peer Partnership Program.

The program aims to support those who struggle with mental illness, addiction and homelessness.

“It’s our job to connect with our community and then to provide services, programs and whatever else our neighborhoods need,” said Hanrahan.

She told 12 News, the library’s mission involves appeals to raise money for new programs at the library.

The library is also looking to implement a bilingual storytime which may include the Ukrainian language, to support refugees and help them learn English.

