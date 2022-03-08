As gas prices rise, how to keep more cash in your wallet

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- It’s no surprise that all across the country gas prices are climbing, which is causing some pain at the gas pump.

According to AAA, as of March 7, the national average is $4.06 a gallon. That’s about 45 cents higher than an average seen last week.

Assistant Professor Kenny Christianson from Binghamton University said the current prices come down to supply and demand.

“Supply of gasoline depends on the price of oil. We’ve seen oil prices rising because of the War in Ukraine and because of the harsh winter we’ve had,” said Christianson. “Also the Covid pandemic led to a lot of supply disruptions that we’re still trying to solve and get over. So on the supply side, there really are significant declines that led to higher prices.”

When it comes to demand, Christianson said people across the county are feeling more and more comfortable participating in our economy once again.

Partner and Chief Brand Officer for S.E.E.D. Planning Group, Steve Campbell, has some advice to help your wallet as we inch closer to normal behavior.

Campbell recommends to stay local as much as possible instead of driving places. To do this, he recommends community calendars and planning weekend plans in advance.

When at the gas pump, Campbell said to look for deals. “There’s a lot of local gas companies that have rewards programs, membership programs. A lot these are free,” he said.

“In a lot of ways, a rise in gas prices are kind of like a hidden tax where now you have to pay more in gasoline,” said Christianson. “So if you’re used to paying say 30 a week for gas, you now have to pay $40 because gasoline prices just went up... $10 a week you have less for coffee, or for daycare, or for going to the movie, or whatever. "

As we navigate these times, here’s Campbell’s reminder.

“Show yourself some grace, make a plan, be intentional, find savings where you can, and live your life,” he said.