How therapists are handling job burnout with increase of patients

(WBNG) -- According to the World Health Organization, or WHO, anxiety and depression have increased by 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Mental Health Counselor Eli Kassis told 12 News his practice has expanded from one therapist to seven in a short amount of time to accommodate new patients.

“A few years back it was just me as a solo practitioner and sometimes I’d have up to 13 people in a day which is just sort of overwhelming and taxing,” said Kassis.

He said his practice is now getting about 30 new people a week and told 12 News it’s hard to keep up with.

Broome County Family and Children’s Counseling Regional Director Zachary Rankin said his facility is used to seeing these high numbers of patients.

“There is a greater demand for mental health services in Broome County than there is a supply,” said Rankin.

This increase in demand has caused therapists to feel the effect of job fatigue and burnout.

“Figuring out what your focus is and how you recharge your battery is an important first step,” Kassis told 12 News. “Then it’s just about giving yourself the time to actually do it.”

Local counselors told 12 News the increase and use of telehealth services have made accessibility and scheduling easier but it continues to add to the job fatigue.

On a positive note, therapists said the increase in the conversation surrounding the importance of mental health has helped to reduce the stigma.