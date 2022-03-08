Advertisement

Knife-wielding suspect flees robbery on bicycle in Endicott

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Authorities in Endicott are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the Endicott Police Department, a man in dark clothing with a mask on his face entered a convenience store at 112 S. Nanticoke Ave. and forcibly stole money and merchandise from it. He was armed with a knife, they said.

(WBNG 12 News)

Police noted that the man appears to be wearing a white glove on his right hand and an orange glove on his left hand.

The robber left the scene on a bicycle and may have changed his clothes, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning house fire in the Village of Endicott.
Resident sent to hospital, crews respond to early morning fire, Village of Endicott
Over 21,000 customers without power in the Southern Tier
Close to 21,050 customers without power in Southern Tier
Former school board member, teacher’s aide arrested for sending inappropriate images to minors
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast
Nearly 12,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

Latest News

Nearly 12,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Broome County, NY resident pumping gas as prices continue to rise.
As gas prices rise, how to keep more cash in your wallet
Tioga County offers free exterior paint program to businesses in the community.
Tioga County offers free paint program, revitalizing businesses in the area
24 East Main St. in Norwich: Future site of FORDO, an addiction recovery organization
‘It’s not forced help, it’s guided help’: New Addiction Recovery Center to Open in Norwich