Knife-wielding suspect flees robbery on bicylce in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Authorities in Endicott are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the Endicott Police Department, a man in dark clothing with a mask on his face entered a convenience store at 112 S. Nanticoke Ave. and forcibly stole money and merchandise from it. He was armed with a knife, they said.

(WBNG 12 News)

Police noted that the man appears to be wearing a white glove on his right hand and an orange glove on his left hand.

The robber left the scene on a bicycle and may have changed his clothes, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.