Listed here: Funds granted to local artists and art organizations

(WBNG) -- The annual United Cultural Fund Grant Recipients have been announced.

General Operating Support recipients include Binghamton Philharmonic, the Bundy Museum of History and Art, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, Endicott Performing Arts Center, Goodwill Theatre Inc., the Roberson Museum, LUMA, and Tri-Cities Opera.

Several smaller grants were given to projects by local artists, and nonprofit art organizations. Those projects and recipients include:

Binghamton Community Orchestra: A public concert featuring the 2022 STMTA student concerto competition winner

Binghamton Downtown Singers: 2022 Spring Concert featuring the Faure Requiem

Binghamton University Foundation: 2022 Binghamton Poetry Project

Binghamton Theater Organ Society: Harold Lloyd in “Speedy” (1928)- Dennis James, organist

Cornell Cooperative Extension: Much Ado in the Garden

Center for Gender, Art, & Culture: Urban Farm Mural (Dept. of Public Art)

First Presbyterian Church: A Season of Hope

Jenna McIntosh: ” Steward ” Film

Kopernik Society of Broome County: 7th Exposure: a screening of art films with astronomical images

The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton: Ceremony and Celebration for Twelfth Night

Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY: Maine through the eyes of an artist- plein air- 2022

SRO Productions: ” Bridges of Madison County ”

Vestal Museum and Coal House: Haudenosaunee Festival 2022

The goal of the program is to give local artists the community initiative to get their project done, which may not have been without the money.

Executive Director of The Broome Arts Council, Dr. Nancy Barno Reynolds said art is what evolves and strengthens the community.

“They really are the connecting force, the healing force in the community. It is super important that the arts stay funded,” Dr. Reynolds told 12 News. “I’m so glad to see we had so many applications this year, really nice. You can tell it’s on the rise again.”