More snow on the way midweek then possibly even MORE this weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 24-29

Wednesday: 100% chance of snow. Several inches of accumulation possible. Elevation will be important in accumulations. High: 33-36

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight with no weather concerns through the period. Lows range in the 20s.

A sneaky little system develops Wednesday and brings some accumulating snowfall. Right now it looks like 3-6″ possible southeast, toward the Catskills, 2-5″ for most of the area and then lower totals farther northwest. Elevation will be important in totals. This time of year, higher elevations USUALLY see the higher end of the ranges because they are closer to the core of the colder air. Valleys tend to be on the lower end. We’ll track this system carefully. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, so wet snow is likely.

SNOWFALL BY LATE WEDNESDAY
SNOW ARRIVES EARLY
Next Saturday a powerful low pressure develops and brings a chance of heavy snow to us. Some rain could develop, first, overnight, but as the storm deepens and turns stronger, any rain changes to snow. There is a chance we could see significant accumulations (more than 8″) from it. We will track this system carefully, and keep you up to date on expected snowfall totals.

WEEKEND SNOW-MAKER
