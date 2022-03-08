Advertisement

Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 12,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

Monday night, there were over 21,000 outages reported.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

  • Broome County: 3,342
  • Chemung County: 197
  • Chenango County: 1,872
  • Cortland County: 242
  • Delaware County: 1,650
  • Otsego County: 3,058
  • Tioga County: 1,009
  • Tompkins County: 456

You can view the map by clicking here.

