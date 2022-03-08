Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 12,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

Monday night, there were over 21,000 outages reported.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

Broome County: 3,342

Chemung County: 197

Chenango County: 1,872

Cortland County: 242

Delaware County: 1,650

Otsego County: 3,058

Tioga County: 1,009

Tompkins County: 456

