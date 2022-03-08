Tioga County offers free paint program, revitalizing businesses in the area

OWEGO (WBNG) -- For several years Team Tioga has offered its Commercial Free Exterior Paint Program to businesses in the community -- and currently applications are open to business owners looking to improve the exterior of their business properties.

Commercial property owners in the area can apply for the paint program through Tioga County’s Industrial Development Agency. The maximum reimbursement for the program is 1,000 dollars -- and applicants must be approved prior to the purchase of paint.

Tioga County IDA’s Executive Administrator Christine Curtis said the goal of this program is to attract more tourism and increase the success of local businesses, both big and small.

“This paint program really goes to support both of those initiatives,” said Curtis. “It encourages the ability to attract more visitors because it beautifies the area, and it also encourages the success of those businesses with improved storefronts that will hopefully improve their customer base.”

Business owners interested in applying for the program can receive more information by contacting Tioga County IDA at 607-687-8259.