A touch of winter

Conditions slowly impove
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Early snow showers. 0-1″ High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 G30 mph

It’s going to be windy and cold with snow showers. Weather will improve through the day, but it’s going to feel like winter. As high pressure moves in, we’ll have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight.

As warmer weather tries to return, and a low moves in from the south, we’ll have snow showers Wednesday. Snow tapers to snow showers Wednesday night.

Quiet Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll have to watch out Saturday as another low moves in from the southwest. Rain will change to snow Saturday with lingering snow showers Sunday. Temperatures will rebound by Monday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

