1,300 without power in Tioga County

(WBNG) -- According to NYSEG, there are 1,300 power outages in Tioga County.

The company’s power outage map shows that the outages are scattered throughout the county. You can view the map by going to this link.

As of 3:30 p.m., NYSEG has not listed a cause for the outages.

