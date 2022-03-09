Advertisement

1,300 without power in Tioga County

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
(WBNG) -- According to NYSEG, there are 1,300 power outages in Tioga County.

The company’s power outage map shows that the outages are scattered throughout the county. You can view the map by going to this link.

As of 3:30 p.m., NYSEG has not listed a cause for the outages.

For information about today’s weather forecast, go to this link. You can download the Storm Track 12 weather app for iPhone and Android by going here.

