Another major storm possible this weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 19-26

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 38-44

Forecast Discussion:

Steady snow tapers west to east through the early evening with a few lingering snow showers through 9pm. Thursday is quiet with sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The primary weather concern the rest of the week is an impending significant snowstorm Saturday.

A low pressure system will develop in Alabama Friday night and scream up the Appalachians Saturday reaching the Canadian Maritimes by Sunday morning. As it does so it will be deepening VERY rapidly; ‘bombing out’ as we refer to it in meteorology. This will lead to a heavy precipitation event. If the path stays the way it looks now, we could potentially see a foot or more of snow Saturday. As with all storms, the path it takes will be critical in where the heaviest snow occurs. We will track this system carefully, and keep you up to date on expected snowfall totals. Please stay up to date by downloading the Storm Track 12 weather app. It will turn windy and colder through the day with temps falling into the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunday brings a few snow showers with highs in the 20s. Monday remains quiet, but breezy. Highs climb into the low 40s. Some rain or snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday, too.