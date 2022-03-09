Chenango Historical Society Announces ‘Museums for All’ Program for Low-Income Families

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango Historical Society already exists as a donation-based admission museum in the The City of Norwich. However, Executive Director Jessica Moquin says they want to ensure the public that museums are for everyone.

“Our commitment recently, has shifted from being just a curator of local culture and heritage, to being a community resource and regional destination, and a community partner. Being apart of ‘Museums for All’ was just a natural extension for us. To tell folks please come visit; this is not just a your grandparents museum, this is a museum literally for everybody”.

Through the program ‘Museums for All’, developed through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Moquin says her goal for the Norwich based museum is to make everyone feel represented.

“One exhibit called Chenango County and 50 stories and each of those pieces in that exhibit were specifically curated to appeal to a wide array of audiences. From Afton to Smyrna and every community in between, we feature things like education and a cartoonist, but there’s also things like a pallet from Raymond. There’s also a piece on Unadilla’s racetrack there’s all kinds of varieties of things that might appeal to folks”.

Moquin says she wants people to feel a sense of pride when they leave the museum. “Museums are meant to be living entities we can come and appreciate what’s come before and hopefully you feel a part of place living in working in or visiting Chenango County”.

For more information on the Chenango Historical Society, you can visit their website here.