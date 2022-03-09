Advertisement

Financial Tip: Dividend investing

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses dividend investing.

“Dividend investing is a method of buying stocks that pay dividends,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “When a publicly traded company generates profits it has three choices for using the cash. It can direct the funds into research and development, it can save the money or it can return the profits to shareholders as dividend payments.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

