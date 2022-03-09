How a returning workforce will impact businesses in the area

(WBNG) -- Unemployment has hit a pandemic low at 3.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As of last month, more than 600,000 new jobs have entered the economy and people are returning to work.

Express Employment Professional Owner Sandy Jones told 12 News at the beginning of the pandemic they saw a steep decline in employment due to uncertainty and health concerns.

Jones said she lost 70% of their business in less than two weeks.

She told 12 News this is one of the tightest labor markets she’s ever seen and it has put a lot of pressure on employers to combat the rise of inflation with wage increases.

Jones said wages are important to candidates, but money isn’t the only thing that will attract the right talent to these companies.

“People will leave a job if they’re not happy going into work every day,” said Jones.

Down to Earth Whole Foods Owner Johan Bergfjord told 12 News he has been able to retain a full staff by creating a positive and safe work environment.

“A lot of places have lost employees due to the fact that they weren’t nice places to work,” said Bergfjord.

Recruiters understand it is a struggle to find the right fit and urge candidates to reach out to navigate the complex job market.

“I feel like some people think because every company is hiring it should be easy to find work,” said Jones. “But it can be overwhelming.”