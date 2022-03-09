Advertisement

Man arrested for attempted rape in Chenango County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man for attempting to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested and charged Daniel P. Rice of Plymouth, N.Y. and charged him with attempted rape in the third degree; a misdemeanor and attempted to disseminate indecent material to a minor; a class E felony.

On March 7, deputies received a complaint of an adult man trying to make arrangements to have sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl from Norwich, N.Y. Rice was arrested on March 8 following an investigation.

He was arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail. Rice is due in court at a later date.

