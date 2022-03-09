Advertisement

NYSDOT: Overnight closure State Route 17 west between Exits 67 and 66

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation says an overnight closure is planned on State Route 17 west Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

NYSDOT is advising motorists that State Route 17 westbound between Exit 67 in Endicott and Exit 66 in Apalachin will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 to approximately 5 a.m. Thursday, March 10 to facilitate the removal of a disabled trailer and its load.

There will be detours to direct traffic off Route 17 at Exit 67 to State Route 434 westbound to reach State Route 17 at Exit 66.

NYSDOT is advising motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

For additional travel information, click here.

