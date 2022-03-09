Advertisement

Sense of normalcy returns to Kopernik, first Friday Night Program is announced

By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- In-person programs on Fridays are making a return to Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Director Drew Deskur said the programs begin every March. This year marks a slightly delayed start, but he feels it’s safe to begin opening up the center.

This Friday’s program at 8 p.m. is all about the number π just ahead of Pi Day, March 14.

“This is not meant to be a doctoral thesis about π but just π is such a neat number, it’s such a useful number, it has great history,” said the director. “Mazur from Binghamton University, he’s the chair of the math department, is going to talk about its history and how π can be used.”

The director shared with 12 News his hope for attendees as they visit the Vestal site.

“The whole point of our programs are really just to get people to have a better understanding of how the world works and how the universe works,” he said. We’re not here to really turn anybody into an engineer or scientist, but maybe just come away with some knowledge you didn’t have before.”

For those unable to make any in-person program, there will also be an option to livestream from the comfort of your home. To view the program, head to YouTube and search ‘Kopernik Observatory.’

If someone would like to be a future guest speaker, you’re asked to call the center to set up a discussion with the director regarding the proposed topic.

