A snowy day

More snow for the weekend?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area 7 AM until 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, with snow and showers. 1-5″ 90% High 36 (32-38) Wind SE 3-8 mph

As warmer weather tries to return, and a low moves in from the south, we’ll have snow today. Snow showers will end, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Quiet Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

We’re still keeping an eye on Saturday. Another low moves in from the southwest. Rain will change to snow Saturday with lingering snow showers Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound by Monday and Tuesday.

