Tioga County Rural Ministry to assist elderly with yard cleanup, searching for more volunteers

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Rural Ministry is preparing for the 10 year anniversary of its seasonal Spring Cleanup Program -- searching for more volunteers to help assist with yard cleanup.

The program helps seniors age 65 and older by offering assistance with yard work that includes raking leaves and picking up sticks or debris.

Sister Mary O’Brien of Tioga County Rural Ministry said the program applies to elderly who live in the Owego or Apalachin area.

“We love to do this because it’s a service that senior citizens need as they become frail, disabled or just elderly and can no longer do yard work like they used to,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said there are still slots open for seniors who would like to utilize the program. She said seniors must register for the cleanup no later than Friday, Mar. 25.

The spring cleanup day is a rain or shine event scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. O’Brien said there are only about 11 people who have volunteered to help so far, and many volunteers are still needed.

People interested in volunteering or senior citizens who want to register for the program can contact Sister Mary at (607) 687-3021.