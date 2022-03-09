Weis Wednesdays: Frozen food month

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin joined Around the Tiers to discuss frozen food month.

“March is national frozen food month and one of the things we’ve discovered in recent years is that the frozen department is about as useful as any department we have in our stores,” Curtin said. “From the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed frozen has something for our customers.”

Curtin said Weis Markets makes approximately 60 different flavors of ice cream.

“It is our best seller, it’s our best selling ice cream and there’s a reason why it’s really good,” Curtin said. “It’s a premium product and it offers brand name quality for less.”

