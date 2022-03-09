Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Frozen food month

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin joined Around the Tiers to discuss frozen food month.

“March is national frozen food month and one of the things we’ve discovered in recent years is that the frozen department is about as useful as any department we have in our stores,” Curtin said. “From the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed frozen has something for our customers.”

Curtin said Weis Markets makes approximately 60 different flavors of ice cream.

“It is our best seller, it’s our best selling ice cream and there’s a reason why it’s really good,” Curtin said. “It’s a premium product and it offers brand name quality for less.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

Most Read

Nearly 12,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Knife-wielding suspect flees robbery on bicycle in Endicott
Over 21,000 customers without power in the Southern Tier
Close to 21,050 customers without power in Southern Tier
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient: Community Cultural Center
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Community Cultural Center of the Sidney Arts & Cultural Exchange Group awarded $2,000 grant
The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts cast of The Wizard of Oz.
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Helen Foley Theatre
Tom Schimmerling
Lawyers on Call: Contingent fees
First Friday Artwalk
Local artist creates Women’s History series, on display at First Friday Art Walk