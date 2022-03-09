Advertisement

You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update on the wind turbine project in the towns of Windsor and Sanford?

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Jack Cooper
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Ron Harting, the Mayor of Windsor to get the latest on the wind turbine project in the towns of Windsor and Sanford.

This project has been in the works for years now and the biggest question is when can people actually expect the turbines to be put in place.

“The final schedule for completion is scheduled for later this year,” Harting said. “So the visual impact of the turbines are yet to become, but soon they will begin to appear.”

Harting added that the infrastructure in place includes the roads that have been made so crews are able to get to the location of the turbines, as well as underground power lines.

With turbines expected to show up in eastern Broome County this year, where could all of the energy be distributed throughout the state?

“It’s disseminated to wherever it’s consumed,” Harting said. “So if consumption was high here in the triple cities or in Broome County then it would go there. If demand was elsewhere a.k.a. downstate, then that’s where a lot of the energy would go.”

The project is being done by Northland Power which is a company out of Canada that has other projects in Upstate New York in Chenango and Chautauqua counties.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

Most Read

Nearly 12,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Nearly 12,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Schools close or have early dismissal due to Wednesday’s snowfall
Knife-wielding suspect flees robbery on bicycle in Endicott
Over 21,000 customers without power in the Southern Tier
Close to 21,050 customers without power in Southern Tier
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

Latest News

Binghamton native hosts morning motivational calls
Unadilla Drive-In Sign
Unadilla Drive-In: One of Many for Sale Across Nation
How a returning workforce will impact businesses in the area
How a returning workforce will impact businesses in the area
B.U.'s applications have increased nearly 5% since 2021.
College acceptance season; How local colleges are keeping up with growing interest