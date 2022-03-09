You Ask, We Answer: What is the latest update on the wind turbine project in the towns of Windsor and Sanford?

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Ron Harting, the Mayor of Windsor to get the latest on the wind turbine project in the towns of Windsor and Sanford.

This project has been in the works for years now and the biggest question is when can people actually expect the turbines to be put in place.

“The final schedule for completion is scheduled for later this year,” Harting said. “So the visual impact of the turbines are yet to become, but soon they will begin to appear.”

Harting added that the infrastructure in place includes the roads that have been made so crews are able to get to the location of the turbines, as well as underground power lines.

With turbines expected to show up in eastern Broome County this year, where could all of the energy be distributed throughout the state?

“It’s disseminated to wherever it’s consumed,” Harting said. “So if consumption was high here in the triple cities or in Broome County then it would go there. If demand was elsewhere a.k.a. downstate, then that’s where a lot of the energy would go.”

The project is being done by Northland Power which is a company out of Canada that has other projects in Upstate New York in Chenango and Chautauqua counties.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.