13th Annual Binghamton Business Plan Competition

Today , Mayor Jared M. Kraham announced the details of the 2022 Binghamton Business Plan Competition.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 10, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Mayor Jared M. Kraham announced the details of the 2022 Binghamton Business Plan Competition.

The announcement was Thursday morning at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator where the mayor was joined by the Binghamton Local Development Corporation and SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Center.

The first, second and third place winners of the competition will win cash prizes to help fund their businesses.

SUNY Broome Representatives told 12 News now is the best time for Binghamton residents to sign up.

“There is support through the entrepreneurship assistance center for anyone who is thinking of registering if they need help with their presentation they can come, they can get assistance if they need help with their business plan,” said Darlene Kanuk, the BCC Entrepreneurship Assistance Center.

Kanuk added that they are also offering a free business development workshop for city businesses and applicants in the business plan competition on March 30.

Topics will include marketing planning and strategies, pitching your business, legal and organization etc.

For more information about the 2022 competition or register please call or email the Binghamton Economic Development Office at (607) 777-4022, email to ecodev@citybinghamton.com or call the SUNY Broome Entrepreneurial Assistance Center at (607) 777-4022.

