Binghamton native hosts morning motivational calls

Binghamton Native Brock Zevan is doing his part to make sure people are starting their day off right with a daily dose of motivation.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
With mental health concerns impacting more people than ever, Zevan says overcoming his mental health issues made him feel like he was given a second chance to help others.

Zevan started doing the motivational calls four years ago with the goal of reaching out to people to let them know they are not alone, and that he is living proof they can get through this.

While on the surface just a simple phone call, some can use this as a form of therapy.

“You can lable it whatever you want to label it... I tell people all the time if it puts you in a better position then why not.” - Brock Zevan

For a motivational call, dial (607) 473-5349, once you call you will be asked to enter this access call (905953) at 8:15 a.m. every morning. Where you join a call and hear morning messages from Zevan himself or other motivational speakers.

