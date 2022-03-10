Broome Co. Mental Health Dept. to host ‘Spring Into Wellness’ panel tonight, in-person

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Mental Health Department will host its “Spring Into Well Event” tonight.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the BOCES main campus at 435 Glenwood Rd. in Binghamton. It will be held in person.

The mental health department said the goal of the Spring Into Wellness Event is to help families during a time of coping. There will be local experts discussing behavioral health with an emphasis on resilience.

Spring Into Wellness (WBNG 12 News)

Topics being discussed will include: mental health, substance use coping, and self-care community resources.

“The challenges today’s generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate,” said United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. “The effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devastating.”

The mental health department said that acknowledging harmful feelings, providing resources and supporting those in need is pivotal for someones wellbeing and mental health.

There will be pizza, cookies and water served at the event.