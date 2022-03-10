Advertisement

Broome County shuts down its rapid testing site

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Rapid Testing Site will permanently close, the Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday.

The testing site, located outside of the Broome County Health Department on Front Street in Binghamton, was closed after it sustained damage from gusty storms Monday evening. The office said it evaluated the current need for testing, along with the availability of tests throughout the community, and decided to keep the site closed.

The office said it received consultation from the Broome County Health Department about the decision. At-home COVID-19 rapid test kits are still available to the public for free at the health department.

10,480 tests were administered at the county testing site since it opened in September 2021. County officials said more than 100 people tested daily during the site’s peak, but recently the site averaged 20 to 30 tests per day.

The New York State COVID-19 testing and vaccination at the former Davis College on Riverside Drive in Johnson City remains open.

