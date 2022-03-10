How all time high gas prices are effecting rideshares and truck drivers

(WBNG) -- As the war in Ukraine continues to drive up gas prices, rideshares and truck drivers are struggling to keep up with costs.

Lyft Driver Max Myers told 12 News he was about to break out his boxing gloves when he saw the total to fill his tank.

“It’s rough, I could probably spar with Mike Tyson,” Myers told 12 News.

Myers has been taking a new approach to selecting his trips to save on gas.

“I’ve just been staying local and I’ve been getting my rides from there and then selecting the hours where there is the most demand,” he said.

Tri-Bros Transportation CEO Cristian Simut told 12 News his truck drivers’ pockets are also hurting.

“I’ve had just two drivers in a period of 24 hours tell me that as soon as they get home, they’re going to park the truck until this settles down,” said Simut.

Lyft has a cash back rewards program that offers up to 25 cents back per gallon at participating gas stations, but rideshare drivers said it’s still not making much of a difference with the prices today.

Freight companies are taking a similar approach by offering drivers up to 75 cents a mile and looking to increase driver wages.

They hope these initiatives will be enough to attract drivers for the time being until prices come down.