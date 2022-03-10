Advertisement

Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton and Broome County Council of Churches host ‘Interfaith Vigil for Peace,’ standing in solidarity with Ukraine

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton and Broome County Council of Churches hosted a special vigil Wednesday, Mar. 9 to pray for world peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Community members of all faiths and backgrounds gathered together to pray for the people suffering overseas.

Broome County Council of Churches Executive Director, Joseph Sellepack, said many people in our area are suffering because they still have relatives in Ukraine. He said he wanted to help share that load and be present with one another.

“We wanted to give a safe space for all faiths to come together -- to be able to talk together about our common interests in peace in the Ukraine,” said Sellepack. “On top of that, we’re offering resources for people to be able to work towards peace.”

The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. and was held at the Jewish Community Center.

