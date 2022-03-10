Advertisement

Man sentenced for attempted murder of trooper denied bail

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Scott A. Mawhiney filed an application in New York State Supreme Court requesting bail while he appeals his conviction.

Mawhiney was found guilty in November 2021 of attempted murder of a police officer. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in early February.

The District Attorney’s Office said Mawhiney’s attorney, Ronald Benjamin, argued that he had viable appeal issues and would be a flight risk if he was released on bail.

Yet, District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said Mawhiney’s 30-year sentence and that there is no significant chance of success with his appeal were incentives to flee.

The motion was argued before New York State Supreme Court Judge, who denied Mawhiney’s request.

In June 2021, Mawhiney shot Trooper Ryan Thorp at a residence in the Town of Deposit.

Mawhiney remains in prison.

Most Read

Schools close or have early dismissal due to Wednesday’s snowfall
Man arrested for attempted rape in Chenango County
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Closure planned for State Route 17 west between Exits 66 and 67 extended
State Route 17 west closure between Exits 67 and 66 extended
Overnight closure planned for State Route 17 west between Exits 66 and 67
NYSDOT: Overnight closure State Route 17 west between Exits 67 and 66

Latest News

Scott Mawhiney denied bail as he waits appeal
Scott Mawhiney denied bail as he waits appeal
Broome County rapid COVID-19 testing site to permanently close
Broome County rapid COVID-19 testing site to permanently close
gas prices
How all time high gas prices are effecting rideshares and truck drivers
Fire
Multiple fire agencies respond to fire in Windsor
Fire officials: Change your clocks, check your smoke alarms!