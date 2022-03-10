Man sentenced for attempted murder of trooper denied bail

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Scott A. Mawhiney filed an application in New York State Supreme Court requesting bail while he appeals his conviction.

Mawhiney was found guilty in November 2021 of attempted murder of a police officer. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in early February.

The District Attorney’s Office said Mawhiney’s attorney, Ronald Benjamin, argued that he had viable appeal issues and would be a flight risk if he was released on bail.

Yet, District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said Mawhiney’s 30-year sentence and that there is no significant chance of success with his appeal were incentives to flee.

The motion was argued before New York State Supreme Court Judge, who denied Mawhiney’s request.

In June 2021, Mawhiney shot Trooper Ryan Thorp at a residence in the Town of Deposit.

Mawhiney remains in prison.