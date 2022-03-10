Advertisement

More snow on the way!

Heavy snow Saturday
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Winter Storm Watch for entire area EXCLUDING Sullivan and southern Wayne Counties Friday evening until Saturday evening.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind SW becoming W 3-8 mph

Quiet Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A similar forecast tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be watching a low to our south. This will put rain and snow in the forecast Friday night.

Heavy snow Saturday with accumulations of 6-12″ possible. Snow showers will linger into Sunday.

A nice start to the work week with mostly cloudy skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 40s. A cold front will give us some snow showers Tuesday.

