As spring inches closer, VINES community garden applications open to Greater Binghamton area

(WBNG) -- It may look and feel like winter today, but soon, spring will allow gardening throughout the Southern Tier. With coordination from VINES, 21 sites offer raised garden beds.

“We do take empty lots that were already there sitting empty collecting garbage,” said Executive Director Amelia LoDolce. “Through this process of putting a community garden in that empty lot, we’re making the neighborhood look a lot better.”

LoDolce said while there’s a payment to participate, organizers don’t want that to stop anyone from signing up for the neighborhood amenity.

“People only pay for a garden bed once they’ve been approved for it. We also have a no questions asked discount policy,” said LoDolce. “We never want access to food to be contingent on one’s ability to pay financially.”

In addition to water, Site Coordinator Scott Lauffer mentioned what’s included once approved for a raised garden.

“VINES provides compost, we provide tools, and we also often offer plants from the VINES urban farm,” said Lauffer. “Just about everything you need.”

Both mentioned they wouldn’t be surprised to see an influx of applicants this time around.

“I think that people may be getting into growing their own food to save money at this point, but I also think that there’s a whole lot of other reasons why people are and it’s not just one reason,” said LoDolce.

When it comes to other reasons, both mention pandemic times have even more so popularized gardening.

To apply for a garden bed with VINES, head to this website. It’s free to send an application and they will stay open until all garden beds are taken by residents.