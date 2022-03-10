Advertisement

State Route 17 west closure between Exits 67 and 66 extended

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- According to 511NY, a closure on NY 17 westbound expected to end at 5 a.m. has been extended until 7 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes are blocked on NY 17 westbound between Exits 67S and 66 to facilitate the removal of an oversized disabled tractor-trailer.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced the travel advisory on Monday, saying the closure would start at 10 p.m. Wednesday night and end around 5 a.m. Thursday.

There are detours directing traffic off NY 17 at Exit 67S to State Route 434 westbound to re-enter NY 17 at Exit 66.

According to 511NY, the work has been extended due to the weather.

For more information regarding road closures, click here.

