Watching snowstorm for the weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 24-29

Friday: Partly sunny to cloudy. High: 42-47

Friday Night: Cloudy. Snow toward morning possibly mixing with rain for a period of time. Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather remains tonight and Friday before a wintry setup takes shape overnight Friday.

The primary weather concern the rest of the week is an impending significant snowstorm Saturday. We still feel like we’re in for a widespread 6-10″ snowfall event; HOWEVER, this morning, the European model ensemble guidance has significantly cut down on accumulations for the entire area. Other guidance continues to show the chance of 12″ or more of snow. We have elected to use a blend and give the decreasing totals by the EURO some weight in the forecast. Some guidance is spitting out 18″ of snow for some areas; I need to see more evidence here before buying the shorter range models’ outputs of the higher totals. The GFS ensembles have also cut back on snow totals for the area.

Please continue to follow the forecast for updates. An easy way to do this is by downloading the Storm Track 12 weather app and watching 12 News.

It will turn windy and colder through the day with temps falling into the 20s by the afternoon. Sunday brings a few snow showers with highs in the 20s. Monday remains quiet, but breezy. Highs climb into the low 40s.

Monday through Thursday of next week looks fairly quiet with temperatures in the 40s possibly hitting the 50s by Wednesday.

